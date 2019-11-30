Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Lou H. Martin

Mary Lou H. Martin Obituary
Mary Lou H. Martin

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for Mary Lou H. Martin, 93, who died on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Lafayette.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until time of the services.

View the entire obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
