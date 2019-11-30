|
|
Mary Lou H. Martin
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for Mary Lou H. Martin, 93, who died on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until time of the services.
View the entire obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019