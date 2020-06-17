Mary Mouton Thompson
Abbeville, LA - Mary Mouton Thompson entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 12, 2020 as a resident of Vermilion Health Care Center. She peacefully departed her earthly body surrounded by prayer from her two loving nieces Brenda Mouton-Jordan and Jacqueline Tyler. Mary "Tutsay" was born on May 1, 1927 in Lafayette, LA to the late William and Anita Mouton and was preceded in death by her three older siblings (Charles, Lorena, and Elizabeth). Mary was a free-spirited loving person who inspired joy and laughter wherever she went. Mary "Tutsay" Thompson (93), as she was affectionately called, was a long-time resident of Lafayette. However, because of health reasons Vermilion Health Care Center has been her home for the last seven years.
She is survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Vermilion Health Care Center for the many years of dedicated service and love that has been shown toward their loved one. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Hospice Compassus for their love and support as well.
An appropriate memorial for Mary "Tutsay" Thompson and Interment will be held in Houston, Texas at a later date.
Kinchen Funeral Home - 218 N. St. Valerie Street (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com
Abbeville, LA - Mary Mouton Thompson entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 12, 2020 as a resident of Vermilion Health Care Center. She peacefully departed her earthly body surrounded by prayer from her two loving nieces Brenda Mouton-Jordan and Jacqueline Tyler. Mary "Tutsay" was born on May 1, 1927 in Lafayette, LA to the late William and Anita Mouton and was preceded in death by her three older siblings (Charles, Lorena, and Elizabeth). Mary was a free-spirited loving person who inspired joy and laughter wherever she went. Mary "Tutsay" Thompson (93), as she was affectionately called, was a long-time resident of Lafayette. However, because of health reasons Vermilion Health Care Center has been her home for the last seven years.
She is survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Vermilion Health Care Center for the many years of dedicated service and love that has been shown toward their loved one. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Hospice Compassus for their love and support as well.
An appropriate memorial for Mary "Tutsay" Thompson and Interment will be held in Houston, Texas at a later date.
Kinchen Funeral Home - 218 N. St. Valerie Street (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.