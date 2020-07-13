Mary V. "Rosie" Gallet
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for Mary V. "Rosie" Gallet, 65, who passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Lafayette.
Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum.
Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Randy Gallet; her daughters, Gina Kidder and husband Scotty, and Angelia Gallet and her companion Benjamin Mouton; her son, Carlo Gallet and wife Kristi; her grandchildren, Tayler Bergeron, Kalyn Allemand, Collin Jacqueneaux, Cayli, Tanner, Casin, and Taiga Gallet, Elijah and Carter Mouton, Aubrey and Brielle Kidder; her great grandchildren, Evander and Silas Bergeron; and her brothers, Dominick and Deano Vaccaro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Leara Byrd Vaccaro; and her sister, Dolores K. Vaccaro.
A native of New Orleans and a Lafayette resident most of her life, Rosie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had retired as the COO from the Girls Scouts Pines to the Gulf after 29 years of dedicated service. Her joys in life were holiday gatherings, her beloved dog Teddy, reading, and spending time with her family. Rosie had a delightful, welcoming personality and would do anything to help others at anytime, especially her family. She will be deeply missed.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Wednesday from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM and on Thursday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 6:30 PM in the funeral home.
Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320