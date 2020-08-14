1/1
Mary Verlie Judice Daigle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Verlie Judice Daigle

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Mrs. James C. Daigle, the former Mary Verlie Judice, who died on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her residence in Judice surrounded by her family.

Entombment will be in the St Basil Cemetery Mausoleum.

The family request that visiting hours be observed at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location from 9:00 AM Saturday until time of the services.

A Rosary will be prayed Saturday at 11:00 AM in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Daigle's name may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA. 70503 www.hospiceacadiana.com.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street Lafayette, Louisiana 70506 337-234-2311






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Rosary
11:00 AM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
330 St. Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved