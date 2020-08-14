Mary Verlie Judice Daigle
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Mrs. James C. Daigle, the former Mary Verlie Judice, who died on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her residence in Judice surrounded by her family.
Entombment will be in the St Basil Cemetery Mausoleum.
The family request that visiting hours be observed at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location from 9:00 AM Saturday until time of the services.
A Rosary will be prayed Saturday at 11:00 AM in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Daigle's name may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA. 70503 www.hospiceacadiana.com
