Matthew R. Litchfield
Matthew R. Litchfield, 57, of Shenandoah Valley and Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, December 29th, 2019, at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC, after an acute illness.
Matt was born on March 9, 1962, in Framingham, Massachusetts to Mark F. Litchfield and Marilyn Fuller Litchfield.
His life was devoted to the service of both his country and community. In 1985, he entered active duty in the U.S. Army and served as an Airborne Ranger in positions of increased responsibility to include Ceremonies Officer of "The Old Guard" working at the White House, command of two 130-man rifle companies, Aide-De-Camp to the Commander, U.S. Pacific Command, and evaluated combat training as Observer-Controller at the Joint Readiness Training Center. He also served as a traditional Guardsman/Reservist in the Louisiana Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve. In 1995, he began a 20-year career in law enforcement. His assignments included instructor, SWAT, K-9, alcohol traffic enforcement, and patrol. Initially with the Lafayette Police Department in Louisiana, he moved to Virginia and joined the Fairfax Police Department in 2009. Finally, he returned to the Department of the Army in 2015 as a civilian employee and worked congressional affairs at the Pentagon.
A longtime dedicated cyclist, Matt also enjoyed swimming, hiking, and camping. He loved German Shepherd dogs more than any other creature and always ensured their comfort and happiness. A kind and respectful man, he had a great sense of humor and tremendous insight. He was beloved, a true friend, and will be missed more than words can express.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Linda Litchfield; one daughter, Jennifer Bean & husband Mark of Church Point, LA, two granddaughters; his mother, Marilyn Litchfield of Melbourne, FL; two sisters, Lynda Litchfield & husband Duncan Stout of South Portland, MA; Melanie Litchfield & husband Bill Anastasi of West Hartford, CT; one brother, Mark Litchfield & wife Tracy of Suntree, FL, along with and a plethora of friends. He was preceded in death by his father.
Special thanks and deepest gratitude to the exceptional medical teams at both Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Georgetown University Hospital. The precious gift of life provided by his liver donor will continue to be honored and remembered.
Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 10th at the Fort Myer Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Rockland Cemetery in Warren County, Virginia. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes, 4510 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), WETA Public Television and Classical Music for Greater Washington, or the .
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020