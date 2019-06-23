|
Maurice Manuel, Jr.
Lafayette - Graveside services were held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 12:00 Noon in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette, for Maurice Manuel, Jr., 88, who died on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Lafayette surrounded by his wife and sons.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Lois Henderson Manuel; his sons, Charles Cary Manuel, and Maurice "Buddy" Manuel and wife, Katherine Cooper Manuel; his grandchildren, Alexandra, Quentin, Morgan, Manny, and Jason Manuel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice T. Manuel, Sr., and Armeda Young Manuel.
A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life, Maurice was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force, retiring as a full Colonel. He was a graduate of Loyola Dental School in 1955 and practiced dentistry for the Air Force and in Lafayette until his retirement in 2005.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 23, 2019