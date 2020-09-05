Mavis N. Forman
Lafayette - A private family service will be held at a later date for Mavis N. Forman, 86, who passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Mavis is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Broussard and her husband Larry of Carencro, LA, and Marcie Moore of Lafayette, LA; one granddaughter, Paris H. Mouton and her husband Mark of Lafayette, LA; two sisters, Doris Medlin of Santa Rosa, CA, and Judy Self of Victoria, TX; one brother, Del Jaschke of Victoria, TX; one daughter-in-law, Sara Mueller of Baton Rouge, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Major Harold E. Forman; her son, Gregory E. Forman; her parents, Meta and Henry Jaschke; and one sister, Melba Duke.
Mavis was a very loving mother, and was very involved in the PTA. She enjoyed reading, gardening, jigsaw puzzles, and crossword puzzles. She could often be found watching hummingbirds in her garden. She loved children, and especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Paris.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105).
