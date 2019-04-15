|
Maxine McManus Castille
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille, Downtown location for Maxine McManus Castille, 89, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by family. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pastor Chris Jeffus, Chaplain of Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice, will conduct the services. Karen Broussard, organist and soloist, will be accompanied by, Mr. Michael Sonnier, vocalist. Survivors include her two daughters, Angela Castille McFaul and her husband, Robert, and Leah Castille Schmidt and her husband, Rodney; five grandchildren, Kristen McFaul Callais, and her husband Ryckman, Regan Anne McFaul, Erin Elizabeth McFaul, Brandon Paul Schmidt and Michael Ryan Schmidt; and one sister, Charlene McManus Broussard. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Raymond Maurice Castille; her parents, Thomas Jay and Merelia Regan McManus; and her brother, Terry McManus.
A native of Iota and resident of Breaux Bridge for most of her life, Maxine graduated from Iota High School, where she was Salutatorian of her class and recipient of the American Legion Award. Maxine also received an academic scholarship to LSU. She chose to stay close to home and attended Spencer Business College in Lafayette. Upon graduation, she started a career in banking which spanned over 50 years. Maxine began her career in the note department of First National Bank in downtown Lafayette, working her way through the ranks to become the first female officer in a Lafayette bank and the first female Vice President in a Louisiana bank. She was later promoted to interim President of Acadiana Bank. She shattered the glass ceiling for women in the banking industry both in the local community and in the state of Louisiana. Maxine's career included working for First National Bank, American Bank, Acadiana Bank and Whitney Bank.
Maxine was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She was a member of the Northside Baptist Church Community for many years, during which time she taught Sunday School, chaired the finance committee, and was the bookkeeper after retiring from her career in banking. She enjoyed reading and studying scripture, playing the piano, sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Maxine will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Pallbearers will be Robert McFaul, Rodney Schmidt, Brandon Schmidt, Michael Schmidt, Michael Hebert, and Jonathan Melancon. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ryckman Callais and Robert Grant Bienvenu.
The family requests that visitation be observed on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until the time of services at Martin & Castille Funeral Home Downtown Location in Lafayette. A Rosary will be led by her daughters at 9:00 AM.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Joy Schullaw, and the staff of Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice and Cedar Crest Assisted Living for their kind, compassionate care during their mother's time of need. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maxine Castille's name to: The Louisiana Baptist Children's Home and Family Ministries, P.O. Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211, or you may visit their website: www.lbch.org
