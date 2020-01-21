|
Melanie Ansley Aymond
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Melanie Ansley Aymond, 63, who passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her residence in New Iberia. The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Friday from 8:00 AM until time of services. Entombment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Survivors include three daughters, Casey Peltier (Jason), Gina McClurkan (Andy), and Jamie Nicholls (Chris); her mother, Felicia Thompson Ansley; her three sisters, Phyllis Gambino, Kim Pourciau and Michelle Bishop; her two brothers, Michael Ansley and Everett Ansley III; and four grandchildren, Stephen Peltier, Halli Peltier, Kailee Harris and Ryan McClurkan.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald P. Aymond; her father, Everett Ansley, Jr.; and her maternal grandmother, Armide Thompson.
For a full and more detailed obituary and to sign the guestbook, please visit www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020