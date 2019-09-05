Services
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
Broussard, LA
View Map
Melba M. DuBois

Melba M. DuBois Obituary
Melba M. DuBois

Lafayette - A 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard, for Melba M. DuBois, 89, who peacefully passed away at her residence in Lafayette on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

The Very Rev. Louis J. Richard, VF, Pastor of St. Mary Magdalen in Abbeville, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her daughter, Janice Watkins and her husband, Terry; her son, Patrick DuBois and his wife, Pamela; her brother, Billy R. Miller; her three grandchildren, Jamie Watkins, Jacques DuBois, and Jonathan DuBois, and her three great grandchildren, Katie Watkins, Kiersten Watkins, and Theodore DuBois.

Mrs. DuBois was preceded in death by her husband, Lennard "Joe" DuBois, and her parents, Jacques and Eunice Miller.

A native of Sunset and resident of Lafayette for most of her life, Melba was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard for over 87 years and was a member of the Sacred Heart Ladies Altar Society. Through her years of employment, she worked for Prof Erny's Music Store in Lafayette, Louisiana Agriculture Co-op in Broussard, and La Mode Shoes in Lafayette. With a love for nature, Melba was an avid gardener, loved to sew, and enjoyed being in her kitchen cooking wonderful meals for all of her family. A loving soul and genuine heart, she will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers will be Jamie Watkins, Jacques DuBois, Jonathan DuBois, Allen Miller, Randy Miller, and Brennan Miller.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Theodore DuBois and Billy Miller.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 8AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed by Brady LeBlanc on Friday evening at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

A special appreciation is extended by the DuBois family to the Community Hospice staff, Joyce Andrico, Missy Logan, Regina Clark, Alissa Grisaffe, and others who helped with our loved ones loving care.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019
