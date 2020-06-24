Melissa Ann Schexnayder
Carencro - A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Melissa Ann "BooBoo" Schexnayder, who died at her home in Alexandria, LA on March 13, 2020.
Melissa was a native of Carencro, where she spent most of her memorable years.
She was employed by the Pinecrest Support Services until her retirement in 2019.
Melissa was a devoted daughter and sister and was loved by her entire family and will be truly missed.
Survivors include her sister JoAnn Marie Trahan, two brothers, Wilton Schexnayder and wife Connie, and Richard Schexnayder and wife Kay; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wilfred "Charlie" Schexnayder and the former Rowena Landry; her step-father Antoine "Tony" Benoit; two brothers, Alfred Schexnayder, Wilfred Schexnayder, Jr. and wife Elaine; two sisters, Dorothy S. Broussard and husband Lionel; Mary Ann Schexnayder Fabacher and husband, Edmond J. Fabacher Sr. and one brother-in-law, Howard Trahan.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand from 10:00 AM until time of service.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Schexnayder family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.