Melva Cunningham
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers - Bertrand for Melva J. Cunningham, 89, who passed away on July 30, 2020 at Cedar Crest Memory Care.
Deacon Art Bakeler will conduct the funeral services.
Burial will take place in Calvary Mausoleum.
A native of Scott and a resident of Lafayette, Melva proudly retired after working with Slemco for 30 years. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. She was known for her faith in God and the immense love in her heart.
Melva is survived by her five children, Patrick Cunningham and his wife, Kathy, Mark Cunningham and his wife, June, Christopher Cunningham and his wife, Ladye, Charles Cunningham and his wife, Connie, and Lisa Judice and her husband, Remi; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Charles Jenkins and his wife, Beverly, Byron Jenkins and his wife, Cheryl, and Malcolm Jenkins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Quentin Jack Cunningham; her parents, Melina and Hilary Jenkins; her brother, Luther Jenkins; her sister, Judy Jenkins Hosey; and her grandson, Jean Paul Judice.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers - Bertrand on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 11:30 AM. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Melva's memory to Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice, 2014 Pinhook Rd., Suite 604, Lafayette, LA 70508.
Special thanks to Dea Elder, Christine Campbell, Janise Toussaint and Mia Blanchard, the Cedar Crest staff, Bridgeway Hospice Staff, and especially to Bernice Angelle.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Cunningham family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com
.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.