Merlin Chaisson
Scott - Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church for Merlin Chaisson, 84, who passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 after a brief illness.
Monsignor Ronald Broussard will officiate the funeral mass.
Interment will be in St. Martin de Porres Cemetery.
Merlin will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Annie Lee and his children, Norma Dean (Ronald) of Lafayette, Ronald (Lisa) of Youngsville, and Wayne (Rachel) of Las Vegas, NV. Merlin will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Taniecea, Krystle, Dustin, Cain, Julian, Tyler, and Imani; by his sister, Mary Skillman and his brother, Murphy Chaisson; and by a host of nieces and nephews.
Merlin was preceded in death by his father, George Chaisson; his mother, Rosella Dejean Chaisson; brothers, Loveless Chaisson and Dallas Chaisson and sisters, Hazel Matthews, Doris Godfrey, and Frances Norman.
A wake is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church beginning at 7:00 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019