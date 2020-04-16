Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Lafayette - Merline Johnson, 81, died April 14, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Dugas of Duson, LA; sons, Michael (Wanda) Johnson, Kevin (Renata) Johnson, Corey (Vanessa) Johnson, all of Lafayette, LA; fifteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, McCloud (Georgia) Goodie of Lafayette, LA; sister-in-law, Barbara Goodie of Oakland, CA and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Joseph Johnson; daughter, Denise Marie Johnson; granddaughter, Gabrielle Denae Johnson; son-in-law, Michael Dugas, Sr.; her father, Joseph Benoit; her mother, Mildred Benoit; her brother, Dennis Goodie.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
