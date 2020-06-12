Michael Blondiau
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Blondiau

Lafayette - Lafayette- Memorial Services for Mr. Michael Blondiau, 51, will be held in New Orleans at a later date.

A resident of Lafayette and a native of New Orleans, Mr. Michael passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of The Southern Sportsman Club. He also enjoyed playing music and cooking.

He is survived by his wife, Tanya Blondiau of Lafayette; his daughters, Samantha Blondiau and Hallie Blondiau of Lafayette; his father, Alfred Blondiau of Youngsville; his brother, Matthew Blondiau and his wife Paige; and his niece, Ava Granger.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Frances Cooper.

David Funeral Home of Lafayette 316 Youngsville HWY (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home - Lafayette
316 Youngsville Highway
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 837-9887
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved