Michael Blondiau



Lafayette - Lafayette- Memorial Services for Mr. Michael Blondiau, 51, will be held in New Orleans at a later date.



A resident of Lafayette and a native of New Orleans, Mr. Michael passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of The Southern Sportsman Club. He also enjoyed playing music and cooking.



He is survived by his wife, Tanya Blondiau of Lafayette; his daughters, Samantha Blondiau and Hallie Blondiau of Lafayette; his father, Alfred Blondiau of Youngsville; his brother, Matthew Blondiau and his wife Paige; and his niece, Ava Granger.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Frances Cooper.



David Funeral Home of Lafayette 316 Youngsville HWY (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements.









