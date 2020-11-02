Michael Fuesting
Duson - He was larger than Life
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Saint John's Cathedral in Lafayette, LA for Michael Todd Fuesting, 56, who died at his residence in Duson, LA. The family will meet friends at 9:00 a.m.
Michael was born March 22, 1964 in Doylestown, PA. He worked most of his life in the oil field. He was a loving, kind hearted father who had big dreams and wishes for his children and he especially admired his daughter Halie and granddaughter Joli whom he would do anything for. Halie and her father were the best of friends and no one could tear them apart.
He is survived by his daughter Halie J. Fuesting of Lafayette, LA; his son Tylor Sonnier of Lafayette, LA; his mother Molly Rushton Fuesting of Gibsonia, PA; 2 brothers, David Fuesting and Jeff Fuesting and his wife Becky all of Gibsonia, PA.
He was preceded in death by his father Paul Fuesting.
Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne is in charge of all of the arrangements.