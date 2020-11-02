1/1
Michael Fuesting
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Fuesting

Duson - He was larger than Life

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Saint John's Cathedral in Lafayette, LA for Michael Todd Fuesting, 56, who died at his residence in Duson, LA. The family will meet friends at 9:00 a.m.

Michael was born March 22, 1964 in Doylestown, PA. He worked most of his life in the oil field. He was a loving, kind hearted father who had big dreams and wishes for his children and he especially admired his daughter Halie and granddaughter Joli whom he would do anything for. Halie and her father were the best of friends and no one could tear them apart.

He is survived by his daughter Halie J. Fuesting of Lafayette, LA; his son Tylor Sonnier of Lafayette, LA; his mother Molly Rushton Fuesting of Gibsonia, PA; 2 brothers, David Fuesting and Jeff Fuesting and his wife Becky all of Gibsonia, PA.

He was preceded in death by his father Paul Fuesting.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mr. Fuesting's family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 is in charge of all of the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:00 AM
Saint John's Cathedral
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Saint John's Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duhon Funeral Home
900 E Texas Ave
Rayne, LA 70578
(337) 334-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duhon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved