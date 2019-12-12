|
Michael Gene "Mike" Boyd
Jennings - Michael Gene "Mike" Boyd, born in Alvin, Texas on May 28th, 1958, died December 10th, 2019, at age 61 in Port Allen, Louisiana. He resided at Legacy Nursing And Rehabilitation of Port Allen.
Michael was born in Alvin, Texas and spent his childhood years in Alvin, TX and his middle- to high-school years in Brazoria County, TX and Lake Charles, LA. He attended Brazoswood High School in Clute, TX and Barbe High School in Lake Charles, LA. Michael joined the US Navy in 1976. After his service in the Navy, Michael began working as a welder in the oil industry in Southeast Louisiana in the late 1970s. In the early 1980s, Michael began to reside in assisted-care facilities until his death. Michael will be remembered for his quirky sense of humor and his enormous compassion and empathy for those less fortunate than himself.
Michael is survived by mother Betty Trahan, father Donald Boyd, brothers Jerry Boyd and Patrick Trahan, sister Debbie Hooker, nephews Tristan Boyd, Gary Hooker, Ethan Trahan and Reece Trahan, nieces Andrea Boyd and Jamie Hooker, brother-in-law James Hooker and sister-in-law Rebecca Trahan, and many supportive and loving aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as numerous extended family members.
Services for Michael will be at Miguez Funeral Home at 114 E Shankland Ave, Jennings, LA on Saturday, December 14th at 2pm. Visitation begins at 12:30 before the service. Burial is at Highland Memory Gardens in Lake Charles, LA near Lake Charles Regional Airport after the service, around 4pm.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019