Reverend Michael Keith LaBove
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at a 2:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, for Reverend Michael Keith LaBove, 64, who died on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Consolata Nursing Home.
The Most Reverend J. Douglas Deshotel, Bishop of Lafayette, will be the celebrant of the funeral Mass and Reverend Louis Richard will be the homilist.
Guests are invited to a visitation at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 1:00 PM inside the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist until time of service.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.
Father Michael Keith LaBove grew up in Acadia Parish, the son of Lloyd Moise LaBove and Rita Leleux. He attended local schools in Morse and Midland until he entered Immaculata Seminary High School in 1972. This was followed by studies at St. Joseph Seminary College, followed by graduate work at the American College and the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium. Ordained in 1981 for the Diocese of Lafayette, his first parish assignment was at St. Michael Catholic Church in Crowley followed by parish assignments in Lawtell, Arnaudville, Our Lady of Wisdom at UL, and Milton.
In the early 1990's Father Keith began to be involved in medical ethics and in hospital ministry, beginning with 6 years as full-time chaplain at Lafayette General Medical Center. He went on to serve as hospital chaplain at Heart Hospital of Lafayette and Women's and Children's Hospital, while serving as pastor of St. Patrick Church in Lafayette. He has served on various diocesan advisory boards including for the Continuing Formation of Clergy, the Clergy Welfare Committee, and the Council of Priests, as well as the Priests' Personnel Board. Over the years, he has given numerous seminars and talks, mostly focusing on various aspects of morality, but also including liturgy and worship, grief, and spirituality. In recent years, he has given seminars around the Diocese on "End of Life" issues, sharing Church teaching on medical decision making at the end of life. He was a regular presenter on the TV program, "Tell the People" and wrote periodically for the Acadiana Catholic, the diocesan newsmagazine. His commitment to promoting a "consistent ethic of life" has led to presentations on the dignity and sanctity of all human life, in the face of abortion, euthanasia, and the death penalty. His interests in the social justice teaching of the Church has led to talks on Faithful Citizenship, including issues such as racism, a just wage, war and peace, and the call to promote the common good. His pro-life interests extend to the need for a just society where the dignity of every human person, both the innocent and the guilty, is respected.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Rita, his maternal grandparents Walter Leleux & Orise Hebert Leleux and his paternal grandparents, Moise LaBove and Almena Lafosse LaBove. He is survived by his sister, Janice LaBove, his stepmother Rose LaBove, and his stepsister Vickie Bullock.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Acadiana, P.O. Box 3177, Lafayette, LA 70502.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 10, 2019