Michelle B. Smith
A Celebration of Life for Michelle B. Smith,56, will be at 1:00PM Saturday January 4, 2020 at David Funeral Home of Lafayette.
Visitation will be Saturday January 4, 2020 from 10:00AM until service time at David Funeral Home of Lafayette.
Michelle passed away Wednesday January 1, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She was very outgoing and full of life. She loved to have fun. She would help anyone in need and she never met a stranger. She truly loved her grandchildren and they adored their "NaNa".
She is survived by her husband, Charles Ray Smith, her children, Ashley White and wife Bobbi, Aaron Smith and wife Heather, Amanda Alexander and husband Brandon, and Blair Hulin, her mother, Eleanor Blanchard, a brother Chad Blanchard and wife Beth, and a sister Bridget Huval and husband David, 11 grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father Merlin Blanchard and a brother Steven Blanchard.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org
David Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of arrangements 316 Youngsville Hwy Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 837-9887
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020