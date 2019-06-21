|
|
Michelle Marie Trahan
Scott - Michelle Marie Trahan of Richardson, Texas passed away on June 17, 2019 at the age of 51. She was born on February 6, 1968 to Jerry Dee Trahan and Bernadine Higginbotham in Lafayette, Louisiana. Michelle graduated from the University of Louisiana and then obtained her Master's from TWU. She married Nicki Helton on October 5, 2013 in San Francisco, California. She took great pride in being a registered dietician. Michelle loved helping people either being a dietician, working with the elderly in nursing homes or helping the needy. She had a strong Catholic faith and had a personal relationship with God. Michelle was an animal lover and a great gardener. She loved watching college and NFL football; first and foremost, her New Orleans Saints…who dat!
Michelle is survived by her spouse, Nicki Helton of Richardson, Texas; mother, Berna Higginbotham of Scott, Louisiana; father, Jerry Trahan also of Scott, Louisiana; sister-cousin, Wendy Trahan Cepak of Friendswood, Texas; and numerous other loving family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott, Louisiana. Interment will follow at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation at Martin & Castille Funeral Home of SCOTT on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM, and visiting will resume on Saturday at 8:00 AM until time of service.
Pallbearers will be Collin Higginbotham, Shawn Higginbotham, Valen Cepak, Mack Griffith, Jason Pankz, and Nelwyn Slocum.
Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Higginbotham and Amy Higginbotham.
Memorials may be made to the or the ASPCA.
Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320
Published in the The Advertiser on June 21, 2019