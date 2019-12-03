|
Mike Kimball
New Iberia - A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at noon at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Mike Kimball, 75, who died on Thursday, November 28, 2019, in Beaumont, Texas.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 12 noon at Pellerin Funeral Home.
Mike was born on November 23, 1944, to Floyd and Ruby Kimball, in Orange, Texas. Mike grew up in Vinton, Louisiana. He graduated from Vinton High School where he was Co-captain of the basketball, football, and track teams. He graduated from Louisiana Tech with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering and completed his course work for a Masters Degree in electrical engineering.
Mike went on to work for General Dynamics in Fort Worth, where is worked on the F-111 fighter jet project.
He continued his career as a computer consultant in on-line data processing for banks and Savings and Loans when personal or business computers were still in their infancy. He went on to manage a local on-line bank and Savings and Loan Data Processing Center in New Iberia. He later worked as an independent consultant on banking system conversions across the United States. Mike moved to Lafayette in early 1990's, where he worked for various engineering contractors specializing in process design involving computer hardware and software systems. The later part of his career was spent with CSI, Bayard Engineering and Linear Control Systems. Mike retired in 2009.
Mike enjoyed cooking, fishing, hunting, traveling, reading, and FOX News. Most of all, he cherished his family and friends, loved life and lived with a positive, cheerful and optimistic attitude. He was a member of Pit & Pot Supper Club and Kiwanis.
Survivors include his wife, Suzy Shea Kimball, his children, Korey Philip Kimball (Suzanne DeMahy), Dana Kimball Miller (Dr. Troy Miller), and Paula Kimball. Three grandchildren: Tate Miller, Grant Miller, and Mary Maskow. He is also survived by his brother, Bobby Kimball, sister, Teena Burke and in-laws, Joann Kimball Walley, Becky & Stewart Shea, Maureen & Jay Smith, Katy & Lawrence Svendson, Stephanie Shea and Bob Zehner as well as a host of nieces and nelphews who held a very special place in Mike's heart and who brought him lots of joy. He is also survived by life-long friends, Kay & Philip Crawford, Drenda & George Fruge', Angela and Billy Holstead, and Pam & Buddy Rieve. His beloved dogs, James, Chrissy and Jack, were loved by Mike and brought him much happiness and laughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Ruby Kimball, brother, Ralph Kimball, sister, Ruth Kimball, and grandson, Bret Legnon.
Suzy would like to express a sincere appreciation and gratitude to Mike's cardiologist of 25 years, Dr. Jeffery Chen. Dr. Chen's skill and care helped to extend Mike's life beyond what was ever expected. Those additional years of life brought immeasurable happiness and joy to all who knew him, especially Suzy. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by Suzy to Charlie & Eleanor Toups for introducing her to Mike.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mike's name to the or the .
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019