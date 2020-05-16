|
Millicent Ann Freeman Broussard
Born July 16, 1944, Millicent Ann Freeman Broussard passed on to be with Jesus on May 11. Millie lived her whole life working toward this goal. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Charles Edward Brousssard, their 4 children and spouses; Dawn (Karl) Anderson, Lori (Peter) van der Lugt, Jerome (Christina) Broussard, and Steven (Brandi) Broussard. Millie has 5 grandchildren; Caleb Anderson (and his wife Maggie), Michael Anderson, Joseph Anderson (and his fiancee' Jessica), Noah Anderson, and Briley van der Lugt. She was predeceased by her parents, Hiram Jerome (Romey) Freeman and Emma Estelle Jordan Freeman, as well as by her sister, Etta Freeman Foster. Millie is survived by her 3 siblings: Betty Freeman Smith, Renee Cecilia (Cis) Beaubouef, and John Albert (Jennifer) Freeman.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a private graveside service took place at the Temple Hills Church of Christ in Smithdale, Mississippi. A memorial service for family and friends is planned for July 16, 2020, at Temple Hills Church of Christ in Smith dale, Mississippi.
We wish to thank Melanie Viccellio from Baton Rouge Hospice for her professional and compassionate care as our wife and mother neared the end.
