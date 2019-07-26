Services
Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1011 N St Antoine St
Lafayette, LA 70501
(337) 235-1193
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tulane Memorial Baptist Church
New Orleans, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Tulane Memorial Baptist Church
New Orleans, LA
Minnie Faye Love Newport


1940 - 2019
Minnie Faye Love Newport Obituary
Minnie Faye Love Newport

New Orleans - New Orleans: Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00PM at Tulane Memorial Baptist Church in New Orleans for Mrs. Minnie Faye Love Carraway.

Minnie was born July 2, 1940 in Statesboro, Georgia to the late Minnie Bell Carraway Love and Cleveland Love. She was the youngest of six children.

Minnie leaves to mourn her children, Theresa Zoe Newport (Eric) Singleton and Ventress Sean (Violet) Newport; her grandchildren Terese Elaine Singleton (Joshua) Cooper , Jade Nicole Newport, Eric Marvin Singleton, Jr. and Victoria Reign Newport; her great-granddaughters, Stephanie Shynell Mays and Zoe Anna Cooper; her siblings Roosevelt (Janice) Love and Eloise (Robert) Mack, and a host of other family and friends.

Loved ones who preceded Minnie's death include her husband, Ventress Isaac Newport; parents Minnie Bell and Cleveland Love, her brothers Lafayette and Leamon Love and her sister, Tecola Grant.

The family asks that viewing be observed between the hours of 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Tulane Memorial Baptist Church.

Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 26, 2019
