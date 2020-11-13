Mitchell B. "Mitch" Montgomery
Lafayette - Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery in Lafayette, Louisiana for Mitchell B. "Mitch" Montgomery, age 83, who died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and on Monday from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM.
Reverend Chris Fuselier will conduct the services.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Carolyn Montgomery; his daughter, Melody Montgomery; his son, Adam Montgomery and wife Kelsey; his grandsons, Drew Montgomery Oglesby and Grant Mitchell Oglesby; his brother, J.E. "Jeep" Montgomery; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, one brother, and one infant brother.
A native of Tennessee and resident of Cecilia, Mitch had resided in Lafayette for 17 years and retired from the United States Postal Service following many years of service in Baltimore, Maryland and Lafayette. His joys were playing golf, especially at Acadian Hills, and being "Pop" to his cherished grandsons. He loved his family and they loved him. He will be deeply missed.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Montgomery family to the staff of Lafayette General for their compassion and care.
