Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
Mitchell Domingue Sr. Obituary
Mitchell Domingue, Sr.

Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Mitchell Domingue, Sr., 57, who passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Deacon Ken Soignier will conduct the funeral services. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation hours will be observed at the funeral home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m.

Mitchell leaves to cherish his memories with his wife Katy Domingue of Scott; two daughters, Angel Parker and her husband Jodie of Scott, and Molly Domingue and her fiancée Dustin Owers of Scott; one son, Mitchell Domingue, Jr. of Scott; his parents, Patricia and Carol Domingue of Scott; two sisters, Melinda Sellers of Scott, and Melody Sumrall and her husband David of Scott; two brothers, Robert "Buck" Robinson of Scott, and Michael Domingue of Scott; and five grandchildren, Trinity Edwards, Cohen Parker, Matthew Edwards, Jaylon Keown, and Josie Owers.

Mitchell was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. In his free time, he enjoyed being at the horse track around race horses, fishing, hunting, woodworking, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Bergeron, Matthew Edwards, Jaylon Keown, Dustin Owers, Cohen Parker, Jodie Parker, Charlie Pritchett, and Robert "Buck" Robinson.

Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
