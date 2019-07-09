Services
Modine J. Landry Obituary
Modine J. Landry

Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11am in Martin and Castille's DOWNTOWN location in Lafayette for Modine Landry, 77, who passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at her residence.

Reverend Steve LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her brother, Haywood Landry; her nephew, John Roberts; her niece, Monica Borel and her husband, Steven; their son, Brock Morein; his son, Jase; their son, Blake Morein and his wife, Misty; their three children, Justin, Alexie and Demi; and other close family members including Charlie Courville; Arthur Courville and his wife, Mary; their son, Chad Courville and his wife, Kylee; their two children, Amielle and Cole; and their daughter Dawn Benoit and her husband, Mark; their two children, Jake and Logan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Percy Landry and Anna Lou Credeur-Landry, and her sister, Catherine Roberts.

Modine was born in Lafayette, LA and she remained a resident of Lafayette throughout her life. Her professional career was focused on bookkeeping and tax preparation and she treasured her time helping clients at the Kevin McCarthy and J.L. Sonnier firms. She also worked for Airgas and the Acadiana McDonalds office. Modine dedicated her life to caring for others and helping with Special Olympics events. In her personal time, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Steven Borel, John Roberts, Arthur Courville, Chad Courville, Brock Morein, and Blake Morein.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Modine Landry's name to the Miles Perret Center, 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd #200, Lafayette, LA 70508.

Heartfelt appreciation is extended by the family to, Gail Babineaux, Barbarella Granger, Gladys Istre, Virginia Falgout, her neighbors, Bobby and Bessie Brasseaux, and the nursing team at LGMC for their special care given to Modine.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11am to 7pm and will continue on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 8am until the time of service. A rosary will be recited at 6pm on Tuesday.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on July 9, 2019
