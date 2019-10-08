Services
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
(337) 893-4661
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church Hall (adjacent to church)
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mona Hollier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona Hemphill Hollier


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mona Hemphill Hollier Obituary
Mona Hemphill Hollier

Erath - A Mass of Christian burial for Mona Hemphill Hollier, 92, will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12:00PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Msgr Charles Dubois officiating. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Hall (adjacent to church) until time of services. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery.

Mrs. Hollier was an avid reader, opera buff, traveler, and enjoyed everything in nature including flowers, trees, animals, birds, mushrooms and insects. She had a camp on the Chene Canal and spent many a day crabbing, fishing, cast netting---putting her boat in and out of the water at the Jean-Marie Landing by herself.

She was an Official Court Reporter for Judge Bradford Ware in Acadia Parish and was also an Abstractor in parishes statewide as she enjoyed traveling the great state of Louisiana. She was involved in several historical societies and her knowledge of the state was exponential. She was a lifelong member of the Louisiana Historical Association and a longtime member of the Louisiana Historical Society in New Orleans.

Survivors include husband Karl B. Hollier; her two sons Scott Hollier (Abbeville) and Neil Hollier (Eureka, California); daughter Karla Hollier Youngblood (Atlanta, Georgia) and husband Gary; Her grandchildren Mica Hollier Toups and husband Carl, Natalie Hollier Sonnier and husband Brandon, Summer Christine Youngblood of Jacksonville, Florida and Nicholas Youngblood and wife Christina of Atlanta, Georgia; Daughter in law, Susie B. Hollier; Great grandchildren including Raleigh, Andre, Avery and Phillip Toups; Meredith, Molly and Mya Sonnier; Sophia, Jaxon and Maddox Youngblood, and a very special niece Maxine Bonnet Symmes, and husband Greg, of Lafayette.

Mrs. Hollier was preceded in death by her parents Frank Hemphill Sr., Alida Dubois Hemphill; her brother Frank Hemphill Jr., and sister Maxine Hemphill Bonnet; and her son John B. Hollier

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that all donations be made to the Louisiana Historical Society in memory of Ms Mona Hollier, 2826 St Charles Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70115.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now