Nancy Ann Boyd
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Philadelphia Christian Church for Nancy Ann Boyd, 58, who went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her residence surrounded by family.
Pastor Jay Miller of The Family Church will officiate.
Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge, LA.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories two sons, Trey Boyd and Geoffrey Glover III of Breaux Bridge; two grandchildren, Trinceton and Taliyah of Breaux Bridge; her parents, Allen and Mary (Champagne) Boyd of Breaux Bridge; four sisters, Sheila M. Boyd, Rebecca Williams and Melanie (Jamar) Johnson all Breaux Bridge and Danielle (Leo) Dalcourt of Lafayette; two brothers, Gary (Lisa) Boyd of Breaux Bridge and Craig (Sarah) Boyd of St. Martinville and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Clarence and Bernadette (LeBlanc) Champagne; her paternal grandparents, Mitchell Allen and Edmira (St. Julien) Boyd; uncles, Clarence Jr, Jenning, John, and Whitney Champagne, Alton and Harrison Boyd and aunt, Octavia Boyd.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Team Gleason Foundation at www.teamgleason.org or the ALS Association at www.alsa.org.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019