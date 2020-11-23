Nancy Nolan Whitmire
Lafayette - Nancy Nolan Whitmire 10/4/1954-11/15/2020
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Alfred Nolan and Jane Nolan.
She is survived by her husband Sam Whitmire and her daughter Laura Whitmire;her four brothers, Brian Nolan, Alan Nolan, Barry Nolan; Sean Nolan and his wife Shawna and their four children; Julia, Alexander, William and Jean Luc.
Nancy was a loving wife and a devoted mother. She was a natural caregiver for anyone in need. She always made every family gathering special with her loving personality and most coveted dishes. She was the biggest cheerleader in her Zumba classes and enjoyed the camaraderie of her friends. She loved the simple things like just spending time with her family and enjoying a good cup of coffee.
She loved cooking and traveling and was inspired by all the art in her life.
Her family will miss her dearly and will always be grateful for the time she was in their lives.
A private ceremony was held at St. John Cathedral on Friday, November 20th.
