1/1
Nancy Nolan Whitmire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Nolan Whitmire

Lafayette - Nancy Nolan Whitmire 10/4/1954-11/15/2020

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Alfred Nolan and Jane Nolan.

She is survived by her husband Sam Whitmire and her daughter Laura Whitmire;her four brothers, Brian Nolan, Alan Nolan, Barry Nolan; Sean Nolan and his wife Shawna and their four children; Julia, Alexander, William and Jean Luc.

Nancy was a loving wife and a devoted mother. She was a natural caregiver for anyone in need. She always made every family gathering special with her loving personality and most coveted dishes. She was the biggest cheerleader in her Zumba classes and enjoyed the camaraderie of her friends. She loved the simple things like just spending time with her family and enjoying a good cup of coffee.

She loved cooking and traveling and was inspired by all the art in her life.

Her family will miss her dearly and will always be grateful for the time she was in their lives.

A private ceremony was held at St. John Cathedral on Friday, November 20th.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
330 St. Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved