|
|
Nelda Douget Tweedel
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Nelda Lois Tweedel, 83, who passed away October 16, 2019 at her residence. Father Brian Taylor, pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, will celebrate the mass and conduct funeral services. Jodi Bollich will perform, "Here I Am, Lord", "My Shepherd is the Lord", "Ave Maria", "Panis Angelicus", and "On Eagles' Wings". Interment will follow the mass in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1:00 - 6:00 pm, and resume Monday morning at 8:00 am until time of service. A rosary will be led by the St. Genevieve Ladies Altar Society at 4:00 pm Sunday evening.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen (David) Guidry of Carencro, and Susan (Billy) Askery of Houston, Tex.; two sons, Michael (Laura) Tweedel of Tampa, Fla., and James Tweedel of Atlanta, Ga.; one sister, Goldie Guidry of Baton Rouge; two brothers, Patrick Douget of Mire, and Darrel Douget of Church Point; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gervin Gregory Tweedel; her parents, Hilda and Elton Douget; and one brother, Leoren Douget.
Nelda was a native of Scott and resident of Lafayette for most of her life. She was a parishioner of St. Genevieve Church and member of their Ladies Alter Society. Pallbearers will be Darrel Douget, Pat Douget, Michael Tweedel, Erich Curtis, Anthony Curtis, and Belimat "Billy" Askary. Honorary pallbearers include David Guidry, III, Michael Deshotels, and James Bernard Tweedel.
Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com.
Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019