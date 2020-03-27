|
|
Nell Oakley Kimbrough Schneider
Nell Oakley Kimbrough Schneider passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Nell was born in Fort Smith, AR on March 19, 1943 to William Bradley Kimbrough and Nell Dyer Ashley, both of Jeanerette, LA. She grew up in Ozark, AR and lived there until the age of 14, when her family moved to Lafayette, LA. Nell was a graduate of Lafayette High School where she was a varsity cheerleader and class sweetheart.
After high school, she married John Tolson III, MD and they had four children: Nell Ashley Tolson; John Tolson IV (Bessie); Katherine Tolson Selph (Mike) and Carol Lynn Tolson Daigle. She was active in several civic organizations including the Junior League of Lafayette and the Lafayette Medical Auxiliary.
In 1995, she moved to Nashville, TN and began her career in Real Estate. On July 10, 1999, she married Jack S. Schneider of Anniston, AL. Nell was an excellent cook, loved to entertain, travel with her sisters, play golf, and especially enjoyed visits with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Jack, her four children, her sisters Karolyn K. Broussard (Stephen) and Elizabeth K. Norwood (Noel), her sisters in law Pam Fellman Kimbrough (Bradley), Kathleen Kimbrough (Stephen) and Pamela Marsalis Kimbrough (Michael); her step children: Jack, Jr.; Drew (Janet); and Ross Schneider and Carolyn Sutton (Barrett), Noel B. Norwood III (godchild) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Additional survivors include her eight grandchildren - D. Hunter Nezat (Jamie), Margaret Nezat Harrelson (Matt), Julie Tolson Milan (Jordan), John "Johnny" Tolson V, Sarah Elizabeth "Sarah Beth" Selph, Luke Andrew "Drew" Daigle, Ellen Daigle Tyler and Ryan Wesley Selph and her eight great grandchildren - Olivia and Avery Nezat, Claire, Aubrey and Caroline Harrelson; Patrick Milan; and Katie and Kylie Tyler.
Nell is preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers William Bradley, Jr., Stephen C. and Michael A. Kimbrough.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Nell's physicians Robert J. Sinard, MD and Jill Gilbert, MD for their years of compassionate and professional care and also the Palliative Care 5th Floor - Round Wing at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
A small private service will be held in Nashville, TN on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens (Hwy. 100) for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the Schneider family in care of Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens at www.harpethhills.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Nell's memory to in Memphis TN.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020