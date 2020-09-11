Nell Rose Dugas Giddings



Nell Rose Dugas Giddings, 90 passed away peacefully September 1, 2020. There will be a celebration of her life at 2pm on September 18, 2020 at St Louis Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757 and live stream at Nell Rose Dugas Giddings funeral mass via facebook.



Nell was born on April 14, 1930 in Lafayette, LA to Alcee & Azelie (Webb) Dugas. She was proud of her Cajun heritage and lived in the true spirit of "Laissez le bon temps rouler"! She attended Lafayette High school and graduated in 1947. She loved going to all of her class reunions and reconnecting with her classmates until the reunions ended a couple of years ago. Nell married and moved to Dallas Texas in 1952 where she worked at Eastman Kodak for many years and raised her family. She would return to Lafayette to be close to her parents and worked at Lourdes Hospital until she retired. After retirement Nell did what she loved best -traveling and spending time with her daughters, grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved to "ro-day" around Austin and could often be seen at Central Market dancing to the music! She moved back to Texas in 2001. She volunteered at Seton Hospital, St. Alberts and St. Louis where she found a wonderful church home. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.



Nell is survived by her daughters, Theresa (John) Doane, Catherine (Andy) Hines, Colleen Webb (John Dean Vierus) Sandra (Keith) Dartez, Monica (Kelly) Martin. Grandchildren, Sarah, Noah, Emma, Gabby and Alice Hines, Justin (Melissa) and Maegan Webb, Brandi (Anthony), Ryan, Samantha, and Alec Dartez, Emily and Olivia Martin. Great grandchildren, Jackson Webb, Zoey Sliva, and Evelyn White. Brothers, Frank and Donald Dugas, Sisters-in-law, Elaine Landry Dugas and Vi Dugas. Many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Lee Giddings, father, Alcee J Dugas, mother, Azelie Dugas, Brothers Alcee (AJ) Dugas, Wilbert Dugas and Howard Dugas.









