Nell Vallot
Lafayette - Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial for Nell Morvant Vallot, 89, will be held Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville. Father Michael Rousso Pastor of St. Anne will officiate.
Visitation will be held Monday October 26, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 6:00 PM and will continue Tuesday from 8:00 AM until services. Burial will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.
Nell was born July 2, 1931 in Youngsville, LA and was a lifelong resident. Nell passed away Friday October 23, 2020. At the age of 2, she contracted polio and was miraculously saved after being consecrated to the Blessed Mother, who became her lifelong intercessor. Despite not having full use of her left arm, she was very active during her school years, graduating from Youngsville High in 1948 as Class President and recipient of the American Legion Award, of which she was very proud.
She was happily married to her husband Earl, for 53 years before his death. Together they owned and operated Grandview Nursery, raised their children and enjoyed traveling. Nell was involved in many civic organizations over her many years and was passionate about Youngsville. She was also a member of St. Anne Altar Society and Choir. She was an Avon Representative for 25 years, attaining "Honor Society" level for many years during that time. She lived a long and happy life and was so thankful for each day that God gave her.
Left a cherish her memory are her three children Melissa V. Trahan (Harry), Earl "Chip" Vallot Jr. (Vanessa), and Dawn V. deClouet (Alex); grandchildren Nathan Trahan, Duane Trahan, David deClouet, and Laura Vallot; four great grandchildren Harrison Trahan, Charlie Trahan, Laikyn Sonnier, and Kamille Henry.
Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Earl E. Vallot, Sr., her parents Moise and Gertrude Pellerin Morvant; her brothers Harris Morvant and his wife Stella, and Adam "Bud" Morvant and his wife Ruth.
Serving as pallbearers will be Adam "Hayes" Morvant, II, Albert Morvant, Benjamin Langlinais, Roy Landry, David deClouet, Duane Trahan, Nathan Trahan, and Jared Henry.
The Vallot family would like to thank Charlotte Ussery for her special care of their mother, and to the Beehive of Youngsville for caring for her in her last year.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Anne New Church Building Fund 201 Church St. Youngsville LA 70592
