Mire - Nellie Rose Bearb Leger
Mire--A Mass of Christian Burial for Nellie Rose Bearb Leger, age 77, will be celebrated on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Mire. Father Michael Arnaud, Pastor of Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Assumption of the BVM Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM, with a rosary being recited at 6:00 PM, in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne. Visitation will continue on Monday from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM in the funeral home.
Mrs. Leger passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 in a Lafayette hospital.
Mrs. Leger was a faithful member of Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church, where she previously taught Catechism. She worked for many years as bookkeeper for her family's business, Ludrine Leger Plumbing, and also served the community as a substitute teacher at Mire Elementary.
An avid gardener, Mrs. Leger grew beautiful roses and other flowers. Her greatest joy was caring for and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Ludrine Leger of Scott; son, Brent A. Leger and wife, Caunelia of Lafayette; grandchildren, Britney Bergeron and husband, William of Lake Charles, and Alyssa Leger of Lafayette; great-grandchild, Cole Bergeron of Lake Charles; brothers, James Bearb and wife, Cathy of Lafayette, Ricky Bearb of Kaplan, and Perry Bearb and wife, Tina of Lafayette; sister, Diane Linder and husband, Jim of Bentonville, AR; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceding Mrs. Leger in death were her parents, Advia Bearb and Edisse Melancon Bearb; and infant sister, Sylvia Bearb.
Serving as pallbearers are Jimmy Bearb, Ricky Bearb, Perry Bearb, Joe Leger, Tommy Leger, and Damien Hebert.
Granddaughters, Britney Bergeron and Alyssa Leger will serve as readers and giftbearers.
Mrs. Leger's family wishes to express their gratitude to caregivers, Connie Credeur and Bernadine Carter for the loving support and compassionate care given to Mrs. Leger.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 10, 2019