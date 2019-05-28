Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Woytko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Woytko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicholas Woytko Obituary
Nicholas Woytko

Lafayette - Nicholas Woytko, 50, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio at a later date.

Survivors include his son, Eric Woytko; his mother, Ann Woytko; his sister, Maria Woytko-Morris and husband, Keith; his brother, Chris Woytko and wife, Melissa; the mother of his child, Cindy Chesnik; and many family and friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russ Woytko.

Nicholas Woytko was a native of Medina, Ohio and a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for 25 years. Nick was a diver in the oil industry for many years. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend. Nick was known for his generosity and his love of pranks. He upheld an open-door policy to anyone and everyone.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now