Nicholas Woytko
Lafayette - Nicholas Woytko, 50, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio at a later date.
Survivors include his son, Eric Woytko; his mother, Ann Woytko; his sister, Maria Woytko-Morris and husband, Keith; his brother, Chris Woytko and wife, Melissa; the mother of his child, Cindy Chesnik; and many family and friends who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russ Woytko.
Nicholas Woytko was a native of Medina, Ohio and a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for 25 years. Nick was a diver in the oil industry for many years. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend. Nick was known for his generosity and his love of pranks. He upheld an open-door policy to anyone and everyone.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 28, 2019