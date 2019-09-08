|
|
Noah Singleton, Jr.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Noah Singleton, Jr., 85, who died September 4, 2019 at his residence.
Services will be conducted by Fr. Gnanavoli Arulsamy, SVD.
Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 8, 2019