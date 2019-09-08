Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Noah Singleton Jr.

Noah Singleton Jr. Obituary
Noah Singleton, Jr.

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Noah Singleton, Jr., 85, who died September 4, 2019 at his residence.

Services will be conducted by Fr. Gnanavoli Arulsamy, SVD.

Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.

View the full obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 8, 2019
