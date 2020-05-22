Services
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
(337) 893-4661
Resources
More Obituaries for Nola Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nola Broussard Meyers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nola Broussard Meyers Obituary
Nola Broussard Meyers

Abbeville - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Nola B. Meyers, age 92. On Mother's Day, 2020, congestive heart failure reared its presence and she fought hard to the end. Nola entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital. She had most recently been a resident at Eastridge Senior Assisted Living Suites.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Glenn Meaux officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Meyers, Zachary Meyers, Damon Trahan, Koby Trahan, Kelly Rogers, and Matt Rogers. Gift bearers at her funeral mass will be Brittany Trahan, Kristin Gardiner, Ahndi Meyers, and Mary Rogers. Readers will be Erin Rogers and Lindsay Rogers.

"In Abbeville, It's Nola's" rang true for over 60 years of her career as a hairdresser and well-respected business woman. She was the owner of Nola's Beauty Salon-Boutique and took care of the cosmetology needs of multiple generations. She also employed and mentored a number of hair stylists as they began and grew their careers.

Nola was a 1943 graduate of Abbeville High School and a graduate of

Ronnie & Dorman's Beauty School. She also reigned as Queen of the

1944 Fur Trappers Ball.

In addition to owning and operating her salon, Nola worked for some

years as an instructor at Ronnie & Dorman's, was a member of the

Armstrong McCall Educational Team and completed certification with

Gerda Spillman Skin Care. She was also involved in trainings and

certifications with Farouk and BioSilk products and procedures. She

stayed very active and involved in career growth and pursued

"lifelong learning" and "continuing education" long before those

concepts were popular or required. She was most proud of the time

she served as a board member on the Louisiana State Board of

Cosmetology.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Trahan of Lafayette and her

son, Kern Meyers (Gaynell) of Youngsville. Also left to cherish

memories, fun times and 'haircuts by MoMo that they paid for with

kisses and then she paid them with gifts of cash and candy' are her

seven grandchildren: Damon Trahan (Angie) of Montgomery, TX; Koby

Trahan (Nicole) of Lafayette; Brandon Meyers (Kelli) of Lake Charles;

Kristin Gardner (Chris) of Madisonville; Brittany Trahan of Lafayette;

Zachary Meyers of Springdale, AR; and Ahndi Meyers of Lake Charles.

She also leaves behind 12 great grandchildren, one or two of them

who got to experience those special haircuts where the stylist paid

them. They are: Adam, Catherine, Evan, Tagg, CeCe, Dylan (the boy),

Drew, Seth, Shay, Dylan (the girl), Ruby, and Henry. She is also

survived by her sister, Effie B. Rogers, and numerous nieces and

nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Curtis J. Meyers (1998) and her

son-in-law, W. Paul"Bubba" Trahan (2015) as well as her parents,

Thartule "Chon" and Teoza Dubois Broussard and her in-laws, Olivier

and Marie Aurore Richard Mayard. Also leaving this earth for eternal

rest before Nola were brothers/sisters-in-Iaw: J. C. "Black" Rogers,

Natley & Lennie Mayard, Ira & Cecile Mayard, Margaret & George

Trahan, Louella & Loleste Delcambre, Lucille & Louis Bernard, and

Vernon & Walton "Blondie" Sellers as well as two nephews, Rudy

Delcambre and her Godchild Kenneth Delcambre.

Due to Phase I re-opening restrictions of the COVID pandemic,

visitation and funeral services are being restricted to immediate AND

extended family members only. Masks are not required at the funeral

home, but St. Theresa Catholic Church requires masks and social

distancing guidelines with a limit of 140 people in the church.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Angie LeBlanc & the entire staff

of Eastridge Assisted living who helped make Nola's last three years

very comfortable and enjoyable, the 3rd floor nurses & staff & Dr.

Ronnie Lahasky at Abbeville General Hospital for their care during the

time we could not be with her due to pandemic restrictions, and to

Dr. Kerry Schexnaider & Hospice of Acadiana who helped her make a

comfortable transition to her eternal home. We appreciate the love,

calls, virtual hugs, and all the prayers in these extraordinary times.

We recognize that people who would have normally joined us at this

time may not for the health and safety of themselves and others. We

are grateful for your continued thoughts and prayers.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -