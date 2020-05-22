|
Nola Broussard Meyers
Abbeville - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Nola B. Meyers, age 92. On Mother's Day, 2020, congestive heart failure reared its presence and she fought hard to the end. Nola entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital. She had most recently been a resident at Eastridge Senior Assisted Living Suites.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Glenn Meaux officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Meyers, Zachary Meyers, Damon Trahan, Koby Trahan, Kelly Rogers, and Matt Rogers. Gift bearers at her funeral mass will be Brittany Trahan, Kristin Gardiner, Ahndi Meyers, and Mary Rogers. Readers will be Erin Rogers and Lindsay Rogers.
"In Abbeville, It's Nola's" rang true for over 60 years of her career as a hairdresser and well-respected business woman. She was the owner of Nola's Beauty Salon-Boutique and took care of the cosmetology needs of multiple generations. She also employed and mentored a number of hair stylists as they began and grew their careers.
Nola was a 1943 graduate of Abbeville High School and a graduate of
Ronnie & Dorman's Beauty School. She also reigned as Queen of the
1944 Fur Trappers Ball.
In addition to owning and operating her salon, Nola worked for some
years as an instructor at Ronnie & Dorman's, was a member of the
Armstrong McCall Educational Team and completed certification with
Gerda Spillman Skin Care. She was also involved in trainings and
certifications with Farouk and BioSilk products and procedures. She
stayed very active and involved in career growth and pursued
"lifelong learning" and "continuing education" long before those
concepts were popular or required. She was most proud of the time
she served as a board member on the Louisiana State Board of
Cosmetology.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Trahan of Lafayette and her
son, Kern Meyers (Gaynell) of Youngsville. Also left to cherish
memories, fun times and 'haircuts by MoMo that they paid for with
kisses and then she paid them with gifts of cash and candy' are her
seven grandchildren: Damon Trahan (Angie) of Montgomery, TX; Koby
Trahan (Nicole) of Lafayette; Brandon Meyers (Kelli) of Lake Charles;
Kristin Gardner (Chris) of Madisonville; Brittany Trahan of Lafayette;
Zachary Meyers of Springdale, AR; and Ahndi Meyers of Lake Charles.
She also leaves behind 12 great grandchildren, one or two of them
who got to experience those special haircuts where the stylist paid
them. They are: Adam, Catherine, Evan, Tagg, CeCe, Dylan (the boy),
Drew, Seth, Shay, Dylan (the girl), Ruby, and Henry. She is also
survived by her sister, Effie B. Rogers, and numerous nieces and
nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Curtis J. Meyers (1998) and her
son-in-law, W. Paul"Bubba" Trahan (2015) as well as her parents,
Thartule "Chon" and Teoza Dubois Broussard and her in-laws, Olivier
and Marie Aurore Richard Mayard. Also leaving this earth for eternal
rest before Nola were brothers/sisters-in-Iaw: J. C. "Black" Rogers,
Natley & Lennie Mayard, Ira & Cecile Mayard, Margaret & George
Trahan, Louella & Loleste Delcambre, Lucille & Louis Bernard, and
Vernon & Walton "Blondie" Sellers as well as two nephews, Rudy
Delcambre and her Godchild Kenneth Delcambre.
Due to Phase I re-opening restrictions of the COVID pandemic,
visitation and funeral services are being restricted to immediate AND
extended family members only. Masks are not required at the funeral
home, but St. Theresa Catholic Church requires masks and social
distancing guidelines with a limit of 140 people in the church.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to Angie LeBlanc & the entire staff
of Eastridge Assisted living who helped make Nola's last three years
very comfortable and enjoyable, the 3rd floor nurses & staff & Dr.
Ronnie Lahasky at Abbeville General Hospital for their care during the
time we could not be with her due to pandemic restrictions, and to
Dr. Kerry Schexnaider & Hospice of Acadiana who helped her make a
comfortable transition to her eternal home. We appreciate the love,
calls, virtual hugs, and all the prayers in these extraordinary times.
We recognize that people who would have normally joined us at this
time may not for the health and safety of themselves and others. We
are grateful for your continued thoughts and prayers.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM.
