Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Resources
More Obituaries for Nola Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nola Mae Breaux Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nola Mae Breaux Allen Obituary
Nola Mae Breaux Allen

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Nola Mae Breaux Allen, age 92, who passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette.

Reverend Gary Schexnayder will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her two sons, David Allen and wife Gwen, and Ronald "T-Ne" Allen and wife Eveyline; her brother, Thomas Ray "Black" Breaux and wife Janel; her sister in law, Joan Breaux; seven grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, L.L. "PeeWee" Allen; her son, Michael Allen and his wife, Mary; her parents, Elton and Martha Breaux; her sister, Betty Hoag; and her brother, Roland Breaux.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Friday from 8:00 AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Allen family to the nurses, staff and doctors of The Carpenter House and Our Lady of Lourdes for the gentle care given to Mrs. Allen and her family during their time of need.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -