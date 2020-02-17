|
Nola Mae Breaux Allen
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Nola Mae Breaux Allen, age 92, who passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette.
Reverend Gary Schexnayder will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her two sons, David Allen and wife Gwen, and Ronald "T-Ne" Allen and wife Eveyline; her brother, Thomas Ray "Black" Breaux and wife Janel; her sister in law, Joan Breaux; seven grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L.L. "PeeWee" Allen; her son, Michael Allen and his wife, Mary; her parents, Elton and Martha Breaux; her sister, Betty Hoag; and her brother, Roland Breaux.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Friday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Allen family to the nurses, staff and doctors of The Carpenter House and Our Lady of Lourdes for the gentle care given to Mrs. Allen and her family during their time of need.
