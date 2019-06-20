Services
Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1011 N St Antoine St
Lafayette, LA 70501
(337) 235-1193
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
615 Edison Street
Lafayette, LA
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
615 Edison Street
Lafayette, LA
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
615 Edison Street
Lafayette, LA
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Nolan Gerard Filer Obituary
Nolan Gerard Filer

Lafayette - Lafayette: Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00AM for Mr. Nolan Gerard Filer, 59, of Lafayette, Louisiana passed away at his home on June 16, 2019.

Nolan is survived by his mother, Laura P. Filer, sister, LaNita K. Filer, children, Candice Roy, Alexandra (Quentin) McFarland, & Beecha (India) Filer, grandchildren: Caleb, Hannah, Bryce, & Aubrie.

Nolan was a graduate of Holy Rosary Institute in 1978. He worked as a video photographer at KLFY TV-10 in Lafayette & KTBS in Shreveport. Nolan also was a truck driver for many years, recently employed with Dedicated Transportation, LLC in Lafayette.

Nolan loved cooking, spending time with his friends and family, especially his dog, Blacque, and watching sports.

A special thank you to Acadian Ambulance, Rascal's Cajun Restaurant, Kinchen Funeral Home, & St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Visitation will be from 8:00AM until time of service at 11:00 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 615 Edison Street Lafayette, LA. Interment immediately following services at Calvary Cemetery.

A Rosary will be recited at 9:00AM.

Kinchen Funeral Home Inc, 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 20, 2019
