Nolan Glen Breaux
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Leroy for Nolan Glen Breaux, 81, who died on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his residence in Youngsville surrounded by his loved ones.
Interment will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery in Leroy.
Reverend Howard Blessing, will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Hope Thibodeaux and Katie LaFont. Giftbearers will be Courtney Fangue and Kelly Fangue. Music will be provided by Margaret Kreider.
Survivors include three daughters, Angela Fangue and her husband, Bob of Lafayette, Lori Fangue and her husband, Bill of Lafayette, and Sandra Fennell and her husband Chris of Kenmore, Washington; his special companion, Gayle Romero; four sisters, Marie Guillory and her husband, Roy, Flo Anna Romero, Theresa Broussard and Alina Bourque and her husband, Irby; three brothers, Donald Breaux and his wife, Linda, Jeffrey Breaux and his wife, Lily and Richard Breaux and his wife, Cynthia; former sisters-in-law, Maudrey Bridgers and Nevelyn Breaux; former brother-in-law, Russell Gary; six grandchildren, Scott Fangue, Hope Thibodeaux, Katie LaFont, Drew Fangue, Seth Fangue, and Brett Fangue; and nine great grandchildren, Hannah, Peyton, Adelyn, Amelie, Kylie, Emilia, Elijah, Hunter and Cecilia.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Priscilla Landry Breaux; and his parents, Zachary Breaux and the former Neice' Hebert of Vermillion Parish; two brothers Larris Breaux and Conrad Breaux; two sisters, Olga Breaux Milstead and Raccy Breaux Gary.
Nolan Glen Breaux was born on October 7, 1938 in Maurice, Louisiana. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, neighbor and friend to everyone who knew him. Nolan loved to garden and spend countless hours watching his beloved bluebirds. He loved traveling throughout the country and sharing his adventures with family and friends. His greatest passion was cooking and sharing his meals with others.
Mr. Breaux retired with 28 years from J. Ray McDermott and with 20 years from Dixie Pipe Sales.
Pallbearers will be Scott Fangue, Shane Thibodeaux, Drew Fangue, Matthew LaFont, Seth Fangue and Brett Fangue.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. and will continue on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until time of services.
A Rosary will be prayed by Vicky and Curtis Landry on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019