1/1
Norma Guidry Frederick
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Guidry Frederick

Breaux Bridge - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge for Norma Guidry Frederick, 91, who passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 8:30 am until 11:00 am on Saturday.

A rosary will be prayed at 10:45 am on Saturday.

Rev. Garrett McIntyre will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 1 in Breaux Bridge.

Norma was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Bernard Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Women's Rosary Group, where she prayed the Rosary weekly. Norma loved working outdoors and gardening. She enjoyed traveling and was always ready to go. Norma was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her son, Gill (Teddy) Frederick of Breaux Bridge; grandchildren, Sadie F. (Kirk) Brackin of Dallas, TX, Mamie F. (Tim) Credeur of Breaux Bridge and Ross Frederick of Dallas, TX; great grandchildren, Isaac and Lila Brackin and Audrey, Henry, and Wesley Credeur; sister, Anna Lee (Pat) Miller of Breaux Bridge; and sister-in-law, Theresa Guidry of Breaux Bridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee A. Frederick; parents, Claude and Eliza G. Guidry; and brothers, Steve Guidry and Sidney Guidry.

Pallbearers will be Mike Guidry, Neal Guidry, Mark Miller, Bryan Miller, Tim Credeur, and Kirk Brackin.

Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Advertiser from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Pellerin - Breaux Bridge
211 Berard St
Breaux Bridge, LA 75017
337-332-2111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pellerin - Breaux Bridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved