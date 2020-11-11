Norma Guidry Frederick



Breaux Bridge - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge for Norma Guidry Frederick, 91, who passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.



The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 8:30 am until 11:00 am on Saturday.



A rosary will be prayed at 10:45 am on Saturday.



Rev. Garrett McIntyre will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 1 in Breaux Bridge.



Norma was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Bernard Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Women's Rosary Group, where she prayed the Rosary weekly. Norma loved working outdoors and gardening. She enjoyed traveling and was always ready to go. Norma was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her son, Gill (Teddy) Frederick of Breaux Bridge; grandchildren, Sadie F. (Kirk) Brackin of Dallas, TX, Mamie F. (Tim) Credeur of Breaux Bridge and Ross Frederick of Dallas, TX; great grandchildren, Isaac and Lila Brackin and Audrey, Henry, and Wesley Credeur; sister, Anna Lee (Pat) Miller of Breaux Bridge; and sister-in-law, Theresa Guidry of Breaux Bridge.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee A. Frederick; parents, Claude and Eliza G. Guidry; and brothers, Steve Guidry and Sidney Guidry.



Pallbearers will be Mike Guidry, Neal Guidry, Mark Miller, Bryan Miller, Tim Credeur, and Kirk Brackin.



Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.









Published in The Advertiser from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.