Norris Clement
Rayne, LA - Rayne--A Mass of Christian Burial for Norris Joseph Clement, age 91, will be celebrated on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne. Father Aaron Melancon, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Duson will serve as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, with a rosary being recited at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until service time in the funeral home.
Mr. Clement passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in a Rayne health care facility.
Mr. Clement was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, and he attended St. Theresa Catholic Church in Duson. He was a rice and cattle farmer for most of his life, and he retired as a school bus driver for Lafayette Parish. He was a member of Woodmen of the World. Mr. Clement enjoyed playing cards and going to the casinos. His greatest joy in life was being with and caring for his family.
Survivors include his daughters, Barbara Richard and husband, Ronald of Rayne, and Joann Monte and husband, Steve of Judice; grandchildren, Scott Richard, Ron Richard, Tonya Monte, Kendall Monte, and Kellie Roy; great-grandchildren, Ezra Richard, Raeanne Richard, Evan Richard, Paxton Gayon, Zach Duffy-Richard, Caity Richard, Silas Roy, and Kendra Monte; great-great-grandchildren, Skye Richard and Ayla; and Godchild, Shirley Dore'.
Preceding Mr. Clement in death were his wife, Merlise Bearb Clement; parents, Willie Clement and Mea Leger Clement; siblings, Nola Gaspard and husband, Wilson, Bertha Dupuis and husband, Clarence, Nolan Clement and wife, Lena, and Willie Mae Clement; brother-in-law, Sabre Bearb; grandchild, Matthew Richard; and great-grandchild, Layla Monte.
Serving as pallbearers are Scotty Richard, Ron Richard, Kendall Monte, Steve Roy, Paxton Gayon, and Greg Dore'. Named as honorary pallbearers are Evan Richard, Ezra Richard, Silas Roy, and Zach Duffy-Richard.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hospice of Acadiana, and to caregivers, Sandi Richard and Clara Boulet for the compassionate care given to Mr. Clement.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 19, 2019