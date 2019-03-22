|
Ola Mae Reed Bernard
Lafayette - Ola Mae Reed Bernard
Born: 10-30-1927 - Death: March 21, 2019
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1:30 PM in Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, for Ola Mae Reed Bernard, age 91 who passed away surrounded by her loving family who were blessed to be able to tell her how much they love her and she them.
Entombment will be in St. John Cemetery.
Reverend Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels in Opelousas, will be the celebrant and conduct the funeral services. Concelebrants will be The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux and Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Reverend James Brady, St. Pius X Catholic Church and Reverend Dan Edwards, St. Jules Catholic Church. Music will be provided by Tom Niel, organist and Jodi Bollich, soloist.
Mae is survived by her five daughters and their spouses: Maxine (Pete) Nicolosi, Joan (John) Sims, June (Dr. Mike) Alexander, Jan (Tony) Angelle, Denise (Paul) Duhon, her 17 grandchildren who lovingly called her Gammy - Kim, Mike, Mark, Laura, Beau, David, Leah, Anne, Julie, Carrie, Mollie, Grace, Hailey, Abbey, Kelli, Lee, Anna Claire and their spouses, 25 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren, as well, her many beloved godchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her precious sister Laura Belle Denny with whom she was inseparable for 91 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Mac Bernard, her parents Amos & Mary Bella Cart Reed, and eight of her siblings, sisters Grace Fruge and Sing Steen and brothers Ivy, Wallace, Lubert, Curry, Mervin and Richard Reed, and her in-laws Otto and Nedia Begnaud Bernard.
Mae was born in Iota, Louisiana and graduated top of her class at St. Francis Catholic School at the age of 16 and moved with her sister Laura Belle to Lafayette where they attended Spencer Business College. Her professional career as a secretary ended in 2004 when at the age of 77, she retired from the Louisiana State Office of Workers Comp.
A devout Catholic, she was a longtime member of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist and enjoyed volunteering in the Archive Office after her retirement. Our mother believed so firmly in the teachings of the Catholic Church and was an advocate for Catholic education. She made many sacrifices and worked hard to make sure she was able to keep her girls in Catholic school.
The relationship between this mother and her daughters was beautiful to witness. There is very little Mae would not do for her girls and they for her. She was a strong disciplinarian and expected the best from and of them.
Honored to carry their Gammy will be Mike Patin, Mark Patin, David Sims, Beau Nicolosi, Lee Duhon, Michael Patin, Jr., Mac Patin and Reed Patin.
Lectors and gift bearers will be her granddaughters: Kim Dupre, Leah Vidrine, Laura White, Carrie Dugas, Anne Broussard, Julie Morgan, Hailey Manning, Mollie McAlister, Abbey McDermott, Grace Heil, Kelli Montesano and Anna Claire Duhon.
Our family would be remiss if we did not recognize a longtime member of our family, Audrey Lewis, who has taken such wonderful care of our mother for the last few years. She was an angel for our mom and a comfort to our family.
Special thanks to her son-in-law and trusted doctor, Mike Alexander, M.D., LGMC 5th floor, Lafayette General Rehab Hospital, Pelican Point Skilled Nursing Facility and Hospice of Acadiana, who have made our mother so comfortable for the last eight weeks.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed by Brady LeBlanc at 12 Noon on Saturday in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to Cathedral Carmel School, St. Thomas More High School or the Carmelite Monastery.
