Syrie Funeral Home
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Olivia Marie Price Joe

Olivia Marie Price Joe Obituary
Olivia Marie Price Joe

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Olivia Marie Price Joe, 88, who died November 28, 2019 at her residence.

Services will be conducted by Fr. Gus Wall, SVD.

Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.

Olivia is survived by her sister, Velma Price; nieces, Nellie (Donald) Manning and Vanessa (Brandon) Parnell; great nephews, Elliott Manning, Quentin Howard, and Taylor Papion; great-great niece, Paris Papion; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Williams and Louise Mathier; and a brother-in-law, Willis, Joe, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Joe, Sr.; her son, Butch Joe; parents, Olivier Price and Vivian Godfrey Price; brothers, Audry Price, Sr. and Audry Price, Jr.; and sisters, Elvenia Price and Mary Price Dixon.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.

www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019
