Olly R. Swaim
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel (SOUTHSIDE) at 600 E. Farrel Rd. for Olly R. Swaim, age 93, who died on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Cornerstone Village South in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Pastor Dennis Malcolm of Trinity Bible Church in Lafayette will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include one daughter, Carol Swaim Peirce and her husband, Dan of Lafayette; two brothers, Jack Stuart Swaim and his wife, Vivian of Birmingham, Al and Randall Lee Swaim and his wife, Natasha of Des Allemands, La; one sister, Juanita Jane Best of Houston, Tx; six grandchildren, Jon Swaim, Holly Peirce, Katie Swaim, Christine Peirce, Aaron Swaim and Avery Swaim.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jack Swaim and her parents, Daniel Robinson and Mildred Mundy Robinson.
Olly was a loving and caring person who was very generous to many people in her life. She was very funny and had a great sense of humor. Music was a passion for her and you could often find her playing the piano and singing along. She traveled the world and often took her family and friends with her. Most of all, Olly had a strong belief in God and dearly loved her Lord Jesus Christ.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Swaim's name to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Swaim family to the entire staff of Cornerstone Village South, with a special thanks to Tara, Yasmin, Shameka, Cindy, Carolyn, Marilyn and Ms. Barbara. You are ALL so appreciated.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019