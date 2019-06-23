Services
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Anglican Church
Lafayette, LA
Patricia "Pat" Anne Adams

Bonifay, FL - Friday, July 8, 1927 - Friday, May 17, 2019

Patricia "Pat" Anne Adams passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home in Bonifay, FL. She was 91 years old. Ms. Adams will be laid to rest with her family at Calvary Cumberland at Calvary Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Mayfield, KY. The family will receive friends and family for a memorial service on Saturday, June 29 at 2:00 pm in the sanctuary of Trinity Anglican Church in Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 23, 2019
