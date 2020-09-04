1/1
Patricia Anne Gibson
Patricia Anne Gibson

Katy, TX - The family of Patricia Anne Gibson is saddened to announce her passing on August 30th, 2020 at the age of 78 in Katy, Texas. Patricia was born, February 25, 1942 in Jena, Louisiana and is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Hazel Gibson, her 3 siblings Myrna Taylor, Leroy Gibson, and Ernest Gibson, and her husband Vernis Simon. She will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We love you.

Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. John 14:1-4




Published in The Advertiser from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
