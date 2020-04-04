|
|
Patricia C. Daniels
Lafayette - Private Graveside services for Patricia Cecile Freyou Daniels will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park in Lafayette, LA.
Patricia was a native of Jennings, a longtime resident of Opelousas, and was currently residing in Lafayette. She passed away on April 3, 2020,at Maison de Lafayette Nursing Home in Lafayette, LA, at the age of 82. She was an LPN for many years serving in the medical field helping others. She was a beloved wife, loving mother and grandmother, and caring sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her four sons, Walter Daniels, Jr. and wife, Shryl of Navarre Beach, FL; Patrick A. Daniels and wife, Susan of Lafayette; Kevin W. Daniels and wife, Michelle of Youngsville; and Michael E. Daniels of Opelousas; three sisters, Emma Louise Borel of Lafayette; Sandy Burwell of Austin, TX; and Kathy Guidry of Sunset; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Daniels, Sr., her father, Russell J. Freyou; and mother, Dorothy Broussard Fogle.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mrs. Patricia's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131.
Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020