Patricia "Pat" Cotini
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Patricia "Pat" Cotini, 80, who died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Cornerstone at the Ranch in Lafayette surrounded by her family.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of services.
Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Reverend Pat Wadsworth, Pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church in Lafayette, Louisiana, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include two daughters, Kim St. Blanc and fiance', Mike Drennan and Toni Harper and husband, Colin Harper; three grandchildren Kayla St. Blanc, Natalie Ealand and husband, Ricky Ealand, Ben Harper and wife, Jamie Svitek; five great grandchildren, Ahrens, Griffin, and Willa Ealand; Corbin and Hattie Harper; her sister and her husband, Pamela and Larry Fontenot; her brother and his wife, Paul and Joyce O'Hern; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Cotini; her mother, Gwendolyn Hudson; one sister, Molly Maureen Hooten; and her son, Jon Christopher Cotini.
Patricia Cotini was a native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and resident of Lafayette for most of her life. "Pat", as she was known to family and friends, was a longtime member of Grace Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon, Church Choir, Sunday School and VBS Teacher, and Hospitality Committee. Singing was her passion and she was a Founding Member of the Sweet Adelines Voice of Vermillion Chapter. Pat participated in various leadership roles and promoted Barbershop Harmony in the Chorus and Various Quartets for over 35 years.
As a working Mother, she supported her two girls to be strong women and motivated them to fulfill their dreams and be independent. They have weekend memories of her as a Girl Scout leader at weekly meetings, camping trips, and helping them earn their badges.
Later in life, she was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and with Hurricane Relief Victims. Cooking for community events and devoting her life to serving others through singing and hospitality brought her so much joy. In addition, she was the City of Lafayette City Manager's Secretary, Van Eaton & Romero Realtor, Co-Owner/Operator of Jimmy's Restaurant & Founder of Acadiana Hospitality House. Laughter, singing, hard work, cooking, loving her family and church was her ultimate satisfaction in life and we will always love her for all the love she gave to us.
Pallbearers will be: Mike Drennan, Ricky Ealand, Ben Harper, Colin Harper
Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Cotini's name to stjude.org
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Cotini family to all the medical staff and caregivers at The Blake of Lafayette, Acadian Hospice & Palliative Care, and Cornerstone at the Ranch. Also, we would like to express our gratitude to the friends and loved ones who supported us with their thoughts and prayers throughout this journey.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019