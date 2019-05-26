Services
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Patricia "Patsy" Andrus Primeaux, 81, who passed away on May 25, 2019.

Reverend Chester Arceneaux will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Patsy, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Benjamin Andrus and the former Felicia Guillory.

She is survived by her daughter, Roxanne P. LeBlanc and husband, Herman W.; sons, Phil Primeaux and wife Yvette and Stuart Primeaux; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and three sisters, Ann Harris, Clona Dugas and Rose Deville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilson J. Primeaux; one son, Harlan Primeaux; one great-grandson, Leo Primeaux; as well as six brothers and one sister.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of service.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Primeaux family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 26, 2019
